Mercedes Hopes Ferrari F1 Mastermind Can Keep Up Its Winning Form

Formula One is in for some big changes this year. And not the least of them is the changing of the guard at Mercedes.
After dominating the series for the past three years, Mercedes AMG Petronas last month lost its technical director – the second highest-ranking official and the top engineer at any F1 team. But now it has named his replacement, and if precedent is anything to go by, he just might be up to the task of keeping Mercedes at the top.
Replacing the departing Paddy Lowe will be none other than James Allison – the man who, until midway through last season, served in that same capacity at Ferrari.
The son of a former British air force officer and Jaguar Racing director, Allison started out in the 1990s at what's now the Renault F1 team. He spent most of his career bouncing back and forth between Renault and Ferrari, most recently completing a three-year stint at the latter.
Between the two teams, Allison has helped win a solid nine world championships with drivers including Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher. The hope is undoubtedly that he'll be able to work some of that same magic at Mercedes.
Meanwhile his predecessor Lowe is expected to be joining Williams as part of sweeping exchange between the two teams that will also see Valtteri Bottas take Nico Rosberg's place.