Mercedes Issues Four More US Recalls For New GLS, GLE & E-Class Models

When it rains, they say, it pours. Well, the same might be said about Mercedes. Only by rain, in this case we mean recalls.
The German automaker has been announcing recalls in batches lately: three in November, another four in January, and now four more. These latest four focus specifically on new E-Class, GLE, and GLS models from the 2016 and 2017 model years.
The largest of the four affects 12,456 examples of the E-Class – specifically E300, E300 4Matic, and E43 AMG models. Similar to last month's recall of the GLE and GLS, the problem is with the occupant classification system that may mistake an adult for a child and switch off the front passenger airbag.
Next up is a center console compartment that could unlatch in a crash, potentially sending whatever's inside flying around the cabin and compounding the chance of injury. This recall affects 5,882 examples of the GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS crossovers.
73 units of the 2017 E300 may also have damaged column levers that could prevent the vehicle from shifting in and out of gear. And the windshields on another four GLE350 and GLS450 crossovers may not be properly attached.
All told, that comes to 18,415 vehicles that'll need to come in for some type of repair or another, and the process is slated to kick off early next month.