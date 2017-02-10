Mercedes Open To Creating AMG-Branded Versions Of Its EQ Models

Mercedes-AMG says it is open to adding AMG-branded models to its upcoming range of EQ models.
Previewed last year, the German brand’s EQ family will comprise of its next-generation range of vehicles that use some form of electrification for power and according to Mercedes R&D boss Ola Kallenius, AMG and electric vehicles could work together.
“I don’t think they are opposite extremes. AMG has always been about driving performance and offering customers a superior experience, but at the same time — and I think this is the sweet spot of AMG — they are cars you can really drive every day. Electrification will find its way into AMG. It’s not impossible that you’ll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ,” Kallenius told Autocar earlier this year.
Last year, Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers said that an all-electric AMG supercar was on the cards and will act as a spiritual successor to the SLS Electric Drive.
Speaking about this, Kallenius said “The SLS Electric Drive was a preview of what the future could look like. That was a research project, a know-how builder for AMG to get our heads around electrification. It’s just a matter of time until we go more and more electric.”