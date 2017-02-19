Mercedes Preparing Stuttgart Factory For Electrified Future

Daimler has announced that the Mercedes Untertürkheim plant in Stuttgart will soon undergo a number of changes to prepare it for the future of electric mobility.
The agreement reached between the German automaker and the local work council will see the construction of a new e-technology center dubbed the 'E-Technikum'. This facility will be responsible for constructing prototype electric powertrains while also helping to assemble electric powertrains and certain components for the brand's future range of electric vehicles.
Alongside being prepared and expanded for our electrified future, the Untertürkheim plant will also be the home to Mercedes' next-generation range of efficient in-line combustion engines. As the facility will be focused almost exclusively on electric powertrain and engine production, products currently built there such as fuel systems will be constructed elsewhere.
In a statement, the site manager at Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim Plant and head of production powertrain at Mercedes-Benz Cars, Frank Deiß, said “The Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant actively tackles the challenge of electric mobility from a position of strength. We need our employees to produce combustion engines and transmissions in growing numbers and top quality. At the same time we prepare for the electrification of the powertrain.”
Mercedes-Benz is also preparing its Sindelfingen plant for electric vehicle production.