Mercedes Previews New E-Class Cabriolet For Geneva Debut

Mercedes has big plans for the Geneva Motor Show next month. And those plans include the debut of the new E-Class Cabriolet.
Previewed in this teaser image released today, the new cabrio will join the sedan, wagon, All-Terrain, and coupe versions we've already seen. Expect it to follow closely along the lines of the existing coupe, but with a fabric roof mechanism to open up the four-seat cabin to the elements.
Once released, the mid-range convertible will join the extensive array of drop-tops offered by the German automaker, which also include open-air versions of the C-Class, S-Class, and AMG GT, as well as the SLC and SL roadsters (not to mention the Smart Fortwo).
That's not the extent of Daimler's lineup for the Swiss expo this year, though. The E-Class Cabriolet will join the revised GLA, the Maybach G650 Landaulet, the X-Class (in some form or another), the E63 S wagon, the four-door AMG GT concept, and several special editions, all packed onto the Silver Star automaker's expansive display on the floor of the Geneva Palexpo.