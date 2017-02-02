Mercedes Surges Ahead Of Audi, BMW And Lexus In U.S. Sales

Mercedes-Benz has surged ahead of BMW, Lexus and Audi in the first month of 2017 sales in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, last month, the German company sold 25,527 cars and light trucks, a significant 3.5 per cent increase over January 2016. It also put Mercedes comfortably ahead of BMW with its 18,109 vehicle sales, Lexus’ 15,572 and Audi’s 13,201 vehicles and continues on Merc’s sales successes from last year.
Mercedes says that sales of the C-Class soared by 27 per cent last month and that sales of the E-Class rose by 49 per cent, inevitably due to the all-new generation.
All told, the C-Class proved the marque’s most popular model shifting 6,453 units. The E-Class followed with 4,155 sales while 3,970 GLE models were sold. The popularity of Mercedes-AMG models also soared, rising from 1,904 in January 2016 to 2,596 units in January 2017.
BMW experienced a small 0.1 per cent increase to arrive at its 18,109 figure but Lexus really suffered. As a matter of fact, its sales plummeted by 26 per cent to 15,572. Audi sales increase by 11 per cent to reach the aforementioned 13,201.