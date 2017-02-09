Mid-Size SUV From DS Leaks Online With Fresh Face

Images have just leaked online showing the new mid-size SUV from DS on the streets and with absolutely no camouflage.
The vehicle was spied winter testing last month and could be dubbed the DS 7. Whatever it’s called, we know it will be the brand’s first SUV sold in Europe and directly rival the Audi Q5 and BMW X4 as the French firm looks to tackle the big German three.
The image above from Citronfeng (thanks Motofilm!) reveals that the DS SUV adopts an exterior design quite different from the company’s existing fleet of models. Most notably, the front incorporates sharp new headlights rather than the more circular design of the DS 3. Additionally, we can see LED daytime running lights that have a slight curve to them as well as independent round fog lights.
Beneath the skin, it has already been confirmed that the new DS will be underpinned by PSA’s EMP2 platform.
When it hits the market, it will also be the first DS model offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well as the group’s new 1.5-liter diesel delivering up to 130 hp. The petrol range will then be topped out by a 240 hp performance model.
Given the timing of these two photos, it seems quite likely that the DS SUV will debut at March’s Geneva Motor Show.