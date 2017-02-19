Mike Tyson's Ferrari F50 Is Up For Grabs [30 Images]

With only 349 of them ever built – and just 50 delivered to the United States – it's not every day that you see a Ferrari F50 come up for sale. But this one is even more special than most on account of its celebrity provenance.
This particular F50 happened to have been delivered new to one Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight world-champion boxer.
With just 5,694 miles on the odometer, the champ's Prancing Horse is described as being in “immaculate condition,” having apparently escaped the brunt of Tyson's notorious short temper. Just look at its pristine beauty in the images below, captured by Kevin Uy for RM Sotheby's.
It comes complete with Ferrari Classiche certification attesting to its originality, and an aftermarket Tubi exhaust fitted to let that that 4.7-liter V12 sing in all its naturally aspirated splendor, making it even more desirable to collectors.
RM Sotheby's estimates that it will fetch about $2.3 million (give or take a $100k) when it crossed the auction block next month at Amelia Island. That would make it the second most expensive F50 the auctioneer has ever handled, following the rare black example that sold last month in Arizona for over $3 million.