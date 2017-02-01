Mini’s Upcoming EV Might Be Produced Outside UK, Says Report

Mini is gearing up for its first all-electric model but parent BMW is considering to produce it in Netherlands instead of the UK, according to recent reports.
The original plan was for the upcoming electric Mini to be made at the brand’s Oxford factory in the UK but the German Automobil Production cites well-informed sources saying that BMW is now pulling its plan B out.
The Bavarian car-maker had hoped that the Brexit terms will become clear by the end of March, which is also when BMW has to decide the production location of the new electric Mini, but the company’s executives now believe that these terms will still remain unclarified by then.
"Companies are expecting planning certainty, which will not happen in the spring," a source from the UK added. While BMW hasn’t released an official comment, a company’s spokesman simply said: "A decision has not yet fallen and depends on many factors".
By the looks of it, BMW is likely going to contract Nedcar for the job, which also builds the Mini Hatchback, the Convertible, the Countryman and the X1.
Note: Mini Next 100 Concept pictured