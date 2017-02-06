Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Coming To Chicago Show, Priced From $21,995

Under the guidance of their new majority stakeholder, Nissan, Mitsubishi are planning an SUV offensive, led by their mystery model set to debut in Geneva.
However, before that happens, the Japanese automaker will be launching this 'Limited Edition' Outlander Sport, in the United States.
"As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price. We've now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition, at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV segment", said the MMNA Executive VP, Don Swearingen, in a statement.
Set to premiere later this week during the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, it sits above the ES grade and starts from $21,995. For the money, prospective buyers will get to choose between seven colors that go along with the 18-inch rims, HID headlights, fog lamps, black-finished side mirror casings, alloy fuel door, and the 'Limited Edition' badge.
It also features red stitching on the steering wheel, handbrake lever and shift knob, special custom-design black fabric, aluminum pedals, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and heated front seats.
There's no word yet on how many examples of the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be available, but the vehicle will arrive at dealers across the country this month.