Modified 1992 Ferrari 348 LM For Sale In Japan

Originally, this used to be a regular 348 TB before Iding-Power, a Japan-based Ferrari specialist got a hold of it and turned it into a more race-oriented machine.
Why the name change you ask? Because 'TB' originally stood for "Transversale Berlinetta", and now, among its several other mods, LM shafts were used for the shift linkage.
Speaking of mods, this car also features a restyled front bumper, acrylic windows, a massive carbon fiber rear spoiler and light-weight magnesium wheels.
Inside, it's got custom bucket seats, carbon steering wheel, 6-point seat belts, a full roll cage and a reconstructed instrument panel (it was first disassembled and then put back together to the specifications of its previous owner).
As for performance, according to the Bingosports ad, the original 5-speed manual gearbox was kept, however, the 3.4-liter V8 was set aside in favor of a 3.7-liter V8, good for 420 PS (414 HP) - well over the original model's 300 PS.