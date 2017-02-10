Mopar Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Limited Edition Dodge Challenger

Mopar has decided to kick off its 80th anniversary celebrations at the Chicago Auto Show by unveiling a limited-edition version of the 2017 Dodge Challenger.
Restricted to just 160 units, production will be equally divided between examples finished in Billet Silver or Contusion Blue with each based around the 392 Shaker package but incorporating a selection of modifications.
Power comes from the familiar 6.4-liter HEMI V8 delivering 485 hp and installed with a Mopar cold air intake and complemented by the Shaker hood scoop. Additionally, Mopar has fitted the engine bay with distinctive strut tower braces and only offers its limited-edition 2017 Challenger with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Clearly, the most obvious changes are visible from the outside. Beyond the Billet Silver and Contusion Blue paint finishes, both models have Pitch Black paint across the hood, roof, pillars and decklid. A number of Mopar badges can also be found across the exterior.
Final modifications to the 2017 Challenger include seats with embroidered Mopar logos and contrast stitching.
Each Mopar 2017 Challenger is priced at $56,885, making it $5,595 pricier than a standard Challenger SRT 392.