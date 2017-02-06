Motorcycle Lane Splitting Triggers Road Rage Incident

It seems people nowadays are set off by the most random of things in traffic, even things that have nothing to do with them.
There's obviously no sense in starting another "lane splitting debate", especially when the rider is within his rights to get in between cars in traffic and move forward.
It seems though that some people might have a problem with that, or at least that's what this rider thought when confronted by a so-called "tough guy" looking to start a fight.
Since nothing really came out of it, we'll just go ahead and assume he was just showboating by taking off his jacket so our rider could see just how shredded he was. Still, he seemed very angry and ready to throw down...before he got back into his car that is.
That might have had something to do with the driver realizing he was being recorded or perhaps he didn't want to hold anyone up in traffic - either way, why would anybody want to fight somebody wearing a helmet and full-body gear?
Note: Mind the offensive language