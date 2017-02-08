Musk Says Tesla Model 3 Is Too Small For A 100 kWh Battery

Elon Musk has confirmed that the upcoming Model 3 won’t get the same 100 kWh battery as the Model S and Model X.
Tesla’s chief executive revealed the news on Twitter, saying that the wheelbase of the Model 3 is too short to support a 100 kWh battery. Although this dashes any hopes of the entry-level model having record-breaking range, it isn’t entirely unexpected.
The Model 3’s key rival, the Chevrolet Bolt, ‘only’ has a 60 kWh battery pack, yet offers a respectable 238 miles (383 km) of range. Consequently, it seems likely that Tesla will also fit the Model 3 with a 60 kWh battery, offering a similar range to retain its affordability.
Aside from ruling out a 100 kWh battery for the Model 3, Musk said there are no plans to take the Model X or Model S above 100 kWh either. He did however say that the Tesla Semi truck and pickup may just have larger batteries.
@jovanik21 @Veidit No, will be lower. Wheelbase can't fit 100.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017
@Veidit No plans to take X, S (or 3) above 100 kWh. Semi necessarily and pickup truck maybe will go above.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017