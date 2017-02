Mustang Scale Model Pulling A Trailer Teaches Us About Weight Distribution

VIDEO

While some people might not strategically load their trailer with a certain weight distribution in mind, some experts say that a 60/40 front-rear split can hugely improve safety.You can see in the demonstration from the first video how that trailer responds to what would be steering input, with a 60/40 split first, and then a 40/60 rear-focused split.Stability is maintained much more easily with the suggested 60/40 split, where the front of the trailer is heavier than the rear, whereas otherwise the driver would have a more difficult time regaining control of his vehicle.According to U-Haul, loading a trailer heavier in the frontadded U-Haul assistant director for engineering services, Marco Garcia.In the second video you'll see why it's never a good idea to distribute all the weight at the back of the trailer , as it greatly increases the chances of sway.