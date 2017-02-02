NanoFlowcell Quant 40Volt Coming To Geneva With Revolutionary Tech, Mind-Blowing Performance

Modern supercars seem like dinosaurs next to NanoFlowcell's latest creation, the Quant 40Volt.
Teased in an official image ahead of its 2017 Geneva Motor Show premiere on March 7, the vehicle, which is still in prototype form, is said to benefit from the world's first variable-controllable mobile flow cell.
It runs on an electrolyte liquid called 'bi-ION', which was developed by NanoFlowcell Research Gmbh, and it's said to be "non-toxic, non-flammable and environmentally compatible". Moreover, the estimated cost of the fuel, on an industrial scale, is less than 10 cents per liter. With this technology, the NanoFlowcell Quant 40Volt has a claimed driving range of more than 1,000 km (620 miles).
Providing it with "sports car performance" are the six cells arranged in series, and 4 new, innovative low-voltage electric motors that develop 760 horsepower, combined. NanoFlowcell states that accelerating from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 2.4 seconds, and top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).
The small Lichtenstein-based automaker said it plans to put the new Quant 40Volt into production, without giving a time-frame.