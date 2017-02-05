Nardo Grey BMW M3 Competition Package Is Audi's Worst Nightmare

Although the F80-generation BMW M3 lacks the naturally-aspirated V8 engine of its predecessor, it is faster than ever, while adopting an edgier exterior design.
As with most cars, certain colors and shades work better than others on the M3 and we may have just stumbled upon one of the very best, Nardo Grey.
Nardo Grey may be more familiar to Audi enthusiasts, but one BMW owner and Bimmer Post member had his M3 Competition Package painted in this classic shade through the brand's Individual program, and boy does it look good.
Whereas some of the darker colors offered for the M3 hide its most aggressive body lines, the Nardo Grey makes them stand out, particularly the power dome of the hood and the prominent creases along the doors.
Beyond the paint, the Competition Package helps distinguish this M3 from most others. Not only does the upgrade kit add wheels similar to the M4 GTS but it also includes a 19 hp bump, bringing the total figure to 444 hp (450 PS) and shaving off 0.1 seconds in the 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint. The Competition Package also includes a number of handling upgrades including Adaptive M Suspension with distinct springs, dampers and anti-roll bars.