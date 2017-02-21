New 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Teased, Curtains Drop On Feb 24

Ford has unleashed a video teasing the next-generation 2018 Fiesta ST’s unveiling on Friday, February 24.
The go-fast version of Ford’s sub-compact series returns for the new generation of the Fiesta that was introduced in November last year.
In the video, we see the five-door model, which will likely be joined by a three-door variant. Not much is known about the new Fiesta ST, but Ford officials have hinted in the past that they will replace the previous model’s 197hp 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a highly-tuned version of the firm’s three-cylinder EcoBoost unit.
While the highest output from Ford’s three-cylinder EcoBoost series is 138hp, Ford had introduced a conceptual version of a 1.0-liter engine in a Formula racer producing 202hp back in 2012.
Beyond the new powertrain, the ST will get improvements to the chassis, including the suspension, brakes and steering, and its styling with the usual aero addenda, bigger wheels and model-specific trims.
The new Fiesta ST will be formally introduced to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March, likely going on sale in Europe towards the end of the year or early 2018. As with the regular hatchback versions of the Fiesta, its North American fate remains unknown, as Ford has yet to clarify if and when it will become available in the US.
H/T to Alex & Lukasz