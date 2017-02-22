New 2018 Volvo XC40 'Baby' SUV Scooped In Production Body

If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Volvo's production XC40 in order to better gauge its shape and size, here's your chance.
Volvo have been testing their baby SUV in what amounts to pretty bad weather lately, though luckily our spy photographers aren't deterred by deteriorating conditions that easily.
Previewed last May by the 40.1 concept car, the XC40 is Volvo's compact answer to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. Despite the heavy camouflage doing its job, we can see that the production XC40 stays true to the 40.1 study with angular edges and lines, and the same face featuring the so-called 'Thor's Hammer' headlights.
Underneath it all lays Volvo's all-new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, designed not just for the XC40, but also an entire family of 40-series models, such as future iterations of the S40 and V40 wagon.
In terms of engines, we can expect both turbocharged petrol and diesel units, and even a plug-in hybrid version, further down the line. The XC40 is expected to be the first Volvo to get the brand's new 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit derived from the modular 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit.
Volvo's XC40 could make its inaugural appearance during the Shanghai Auto Show in April, though sales aren't expected to start until either late 2017 or early 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops