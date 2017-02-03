New 2018/2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt S550 Leaked?

Images of what seem to show a new 2018 or 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt appeared on a board placed in a behind-the-scenes video featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson while he was shooting a commercial at FoMoCo’s Deaborn facility.
The sketchboards that come into focus just after the three-minute mark and which contain renderings and drawings of future Mustangs were noticed by a member of the Mustang6G forums.
Clues that point to the Mustang being a Bullitt edition include the dark green shade or as Ford calls it, Dark Highland Green, the two-tone thrust-style wheels, the de-badged grilled and the faux gas cap.
The general conscious over at the forums is that, if not an outright confirmation of Ford’s intentions, at the bare minimum, it's a proposal for a new generation of the Mustang Bullitt.
It wouldn't be completely out of character for Ford to tease it, as the brand hid several Easter eggs in the press pictures of the facelifted 2018 Mustang's digital dash.
Made famous by the most effortlessly cool person to grace Hollywood screens, Steve McQueen in the 1968 movie Bullitt that included what many gearheads consider as the best car chase scene ever, Ford turned it into a limited production model twice. The first time was in 2001 with a lesser known and appreciated special edition and the last in 2008-2009 with the retro-modern fifth gen Mustang.