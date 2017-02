New Audi A5 Would Make For Pretty Sweet SEAT Coupe & Cabrio Models

PHOTO GALLERY

Some of you may remember SEAT's last effort to enter Audi's turf with a re-masked, older-gen Audi A4, the Exeo , which didn't go down so well. But what if it used Audi's A5 this time?That's a purely theoretical question, but one that XTomi doesn't mind answering. Using the same underpinnings and body as the two-door versions of the latest A5, the artist gave them a Spanish flair.The two resulting SEAT cars also get a Latin name - Salsa.Being in the VW Group universe, they would use the same petrol and diesel engines as the new A5 . However, we cannot help but wonder how they would look like dressed as potent Cupras, with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that's expected to be used on the upcoming Audi RS4 , sitting under their hoods.Back in the real world, SEAT has absolutely no plans of rebadging the new generation A4/A5, as their focus is purely on crossovers and SUVs. The automaker already has the Ateca , which will be followed by a smaller vehicle this year, the Arona . Further down the road, a midsize SUV is expected, with five or seven seats, and rounding up the lineup could be a ' sports car-like crossover ', according to recent intel.