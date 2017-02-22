New Audi A5 Would Make For Pretty Sweet SEAT Coupe & Cabrio Models

Some of you may remember SEAT's last effort to enter Audi's turf with a re-masked, older-gen Audi A4, the Exeo, which didn't go down so well. But what if it used Audi's A5 this time?
That's a purely theoretical question, but one that XTomi doesn't mind answering. Using the same underpinnings and body as the two-door versions of the latest A5, the artist gave them a Spanish flair.
The two resulting SEAT cars also get a Latin name - Salsa.
Being in the VW Group universe, they would use the same petrol and diesel engines as the new A5. However, we cannot help but wonder how they would look like dressed as potent Cupras, with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that's expected to be used on the upcoming Audi RS4, sitting under their hoods.
Back in the real world, SEAT has absolutely no plans of rebadging the new generation A4/A5, as their focus is purely on crossovers and SUVs. The automaker already has the Ateca, which will be followed by a smaller vehicle this year, the Arona. Further down the road, a midsize SUV is expected, with five or seven seats, and rounding up the lineup could be a 'sports car-like crossover', according to recent intel.