New Audi A5/S5 Cabrio Goes On Sale In UK, Retails From £35,235

Audi is reintroducing the open-air option to the reworked A5 family, this week.
Available for order now in the UK, with deliveries starting in late April, the new generation A5 Cabriolet carries a starting price of £35,235 ($43,938) OTR for the entry-level SE model.
Standard features include the 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, Audi Drive select, pre sense city and Twin leather upholstery, among others.
With a £37,175 ($46,357) starting price, the Sport models add LED interior lighting package, front sport seats with electric adjustment, MMI Navigation and a 3-month trial of the Audi Connect portfolio.
As for the range-topping grade of the new A5 Cabriolet, the S line, it can be had from £38,785 ($48,365), and adds 18-inch wheels with a 5-spoke design, LED headlights and taillights, dynamic rear indicators, signature S line details, and special sport seats inside wrapped in leather/Alcantara with S embossing.
Depending on the chosen flavor, the convertible can be had with two petrol engines - the 2.0-liter TFSI with 190 PS (187 HP) and 252 PS (248 HP), and two diesels - the 2.0-liter TDI rated at 190 PS (187 HP), and 3.0-liter TDI, producing 218 PS (215 HP). The Quattro all-wheel drive system is only available starting with the Sport trim level, and is available on the 252 PS 2.0 TFSI, as well as on both diesel units.
Leading the pack is of course the top-of-the-line S5 Cabriolet. It carries a £51,835 ($64,638) starting price and uses a newly developed 3.0-liter TFSI that produces 354 PS (349 HP), in conjunction with an 8-speed transmission and AWD. It needs 5.1 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) and will keep accelerating up to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
Features on this flagship model include the 19-inch wheels and S sport suspension. It can also be fitted with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, head-up display and Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, among others.