New Audi Q8 Coupe Crossover Prototype Spotted In Premium Car Convoy

As Audi's future Q-badged flagship, the upcoming Q8 will serve as Ingolstadt's (larger) answer to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
In a nutshell, the Q8 sits lower and looks considerably wider than the Q7, while also boasting a sloping rear roofline for that Coupe-like appearance that has become extremely popular with SUVs nowadays.
If you're curious to know what it's like underneath all that camouflage, look no further than the Q8 Concept Audi brought to the Detroit Auto Show last month. Not only do the concept's styling features protrude nicely from underneath the vinyl, you can also spot the new ultra-wide grille and part of the taillight design, which does seem to feature the concept's long horizontal LED strip.
As for what it's doing alongside its Q7 sibling, but also the Volvo XC90 and BMW's 7-Series, well, the common denominator here is that all three of those luxury cars represent the newest additions to their particular segments - so perhaps Audi is evaluating the Q8 against the very best Volvo and BMW have to offer in terms of technology.
The Q8 is expected to feature a whole arsenal of impressive systems such as OLED high-definition displays and all the latest autonomous driving functions, systems it will eventually share with the all-new A8 saloon as well, possibly even the A7 and all-new A6.
Just like its Q7 sibling, the Q8 will also sit on the automaker's updated MLB platform, with aluminum being used throughout and also carbon fiber finding its way into non-load bearing structures, just like on the R8.
Aside from regular petrol, diesel and hybrid options, the Q8 is also expected to feature the brand's triple-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 diesel (from the SQ7), as well as an electrified plug-in powertrain developed in partnership with Porsche. An RS concept version of the Q8 is rumored to debut at the Geneva show next month.
Expect to see the Audi Q8 on the street sometime in 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops