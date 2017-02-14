New Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept Is A Cool All-Terrain Van

Citroen will debut the new SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept at the Geneva Motor Show, which is basically a more adventurous version of the French van.
Based on the smaller XS bodystyle, the new SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept features an all-wheel drive system along with a more rugged appearance, courtesy of its special front and rear protective skid plates, roof bars and wheels which come fitted with snow chains for some reason.
The cabin also gets a special layout with a warm design theme, with the seats dressed in white leather and grey alcantara. The SpaceTourer 4X4 Ë Concept offers seating for up to nine people, depending on the cabin configuration.
Under the bonnet sits the company’s BlueHDi 150 diesel engine, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Citroen says that this prototype all-wheel drive system is also feasible for application on the regular production model as well, but didn’t say if they are indeed going to put into production.
All-terrain vans are always cool on our books, and Citroen’s latest concept certainly nails the recipe. What do you think?