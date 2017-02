New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Comes With A Crate Of Upgrades

VIDEO

Three weeks into the pre-launch campaign of the new Challenger SRT Demon , and Dodge has dropped teaser number four.Unlike the previous videos , which show parts of the car, this latest one focuses on a crate packed with tools and parts that (we assume) will allow customers to choose between drag strip or street performance, or something in between.As the FCA-owned brand explains, " nothing is a coincidence and everything means something", including the specially-branded track tools, direct connection performance parts, matching spare wheels and Demon Track Pack system.Besides keeping themselves busy with the pre-launch campaign of the new muscle car, Dodge have also monitored the media for reports surrounding the Demon, and a particular one caught their attention, which refers to the recipe used for saving weight ", the automaker writes.", Dodge adds.Teaser number 5 is a week away from being released, but don't expect any sudden presentations, as thecar will celebrate its world premiere during the 2017 New York Auto Show, in April.