New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Comes With A Crate Of Upgrades

Three weeks into the pre-launch campaign of the new Challenger SRT Demon, and Dodge has dropped teaser number four.
Unlike the previous videos, which show parts of the car, this latest one focuses on a crate packed with tools and parts that (we assume) will allow customers to choose between drag strip or street performance, or something in between.
As the FCA-owned brand explains, "nothing is a coincidence and everything means something", including the specially-branded track tools, direct connection performance parts, matching spare wheels and Demon Track Pack system.
Besides keeping themselves busy with the pre-launch campaign of the new muscle car, Dodge have also monitored the media for reports surrounding the Demon, and a particular one caught their attention, which refers to the recipe used for saving weight.
"The general consensus seems to be that the Challenger SRT Demon is a single-seat, gutted-out, purpose-built drag car. But this week's teaser video starts to bring the Challenger SRT Demon's true mission more clearly into focus", the automaker writes.
"The Challenger SRT Demon provides a platform from which each customer can design their own ultimate “Street/Strip” muscle car. It’s not intended for a road course; rather, each customer can decide at the time of order, or once they own the car, or even on a moment’s notice that they want their car to favor street performance, drag strip performance or something in between", Dodge adds.
Teaser number 5 is a week away from being released, but don't expect any sudden presentations, as the devilish car will celebrate its world premiere during the 2017 New York Auto Show, in April.