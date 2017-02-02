New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Comes With A Crate Of Upgrades

| |

Three weeks into the pre-launch campaign of the new Challenger SRT Demon, and Dodge has dropped teaser number four.

Unlike the previous videos, which show parts of the car, this latest one focuses on a crate packed with tools and parts that (we assume) will allow customers to choose between drag strip or street performance, or something in between.

As the FCA-owned brand explains, "nothing is a coincidence and everything means something", including the specially-branded track tools, direct connection performance parts, matching spare wheels and Demon Track Pack system.

Besides keeping themselves busy with the pre-launch campaign of the new muscle car, Dodge have also monitored the media for reports surrounding the Demon, and a particular one caught their attention, which refers to the recipe used for saving weight.

"The general consensus seems to be that the Challenger SRT Demon is a single-seat, gutted-out, purpose-built drag car. But this week's teaser video starts to bring the Challenger SRT Demon's true mission more clearly into focus", the automaker writes.

"The Challenger SRT Demon provides a platform from which each customer can design their own ultimate “Street/Strip” muscle car. It’s not intended for a road course; rather, each customer can decide at the time of order, or once they own the car, or even on a moment’s notice that they want their car to favor street performance, drag strip performance or something in between", Dodge adds.

Teaser number 5 is a week away from being released, but don't expect any sudden presentations, as the devilish car will celebrate its world premiere during the 2017 New York Auto Show, in April.

VIDEO

Categories

Recommended