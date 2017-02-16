New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Launch Like A Rocket Ship

The sixth installment of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's teaser campaign is called 'Multiplication', and for a good reason.
Upgraded with a higher stall speed torque converter and 3.09 rear axle gears, the muscle car has an 18 percent increase in converter torque multiplication and rear axle torque multiplication.
Moreover, the 315/40 Nitto NT05R street-legal drag radials that wrap around 18x11-inch lightweight wheels that were designed and developed specifically for the Demon using "a new compound and unique tire construction", as Dodge explains, provide more than twice the grip and approximately 15 percent larger tire contact patch, over the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
These upgrades are said to generate more than 35 percent higher launch force, but we still don't know exactly how much the 0-60mph and quarter-mile times have improved. And with around two months wait until the Demon debuts in New York, we're in for some long wait.