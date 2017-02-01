New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's Hips Don't Lie In New Artist Rendition

Dodge's latest and hottest muscle car, the Challenger SRT Demon has been imagined in a new rendering.
Based on the numerous teasers released over the past few weeks, this interpretation by Jonsibal predicts an even meaner looking animal than the Hellcat, with wider hips, larger rims, and standard drag radials.
Now, Dodge's devilish new car may look ready to hit the drag strip to challenge far more expensive and established competitors, but the automaker won't drop the curtain until this April, when it will greet visitors at the 2017 New York Auto Show in a global premiere.
The lighter, wider-body Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is expected to be faster than the Hellcat in the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint, which takes just 3.6 seconds in the current range-topping Challenger, and might even get a slightly increased top speed at over 199 mph (320 km/h).
But that's all speculation as Dodge is not willing to disclose any numbers, just yet.