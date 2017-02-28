New DS 7 Crossback SUV Launched Ahead Of Geneva Premiere

DS Automobiles is looking to take a major step towards luxury, comfort and autonomous driving with the brand new DS 7 Crossback.
In terms of styling, the automaker wanted to make the DS 7 Crossback instantly recognizable, both from the front as well as from the rear, regardless of time of day. In order to achieve this, an emphasis was placed on the light signature, as the LED modules of the DS Active LED Vision headlights resemble faceted jewels, emitting a purple light when the car is unlocked, before pivoting 180°.
The light signature is further emphasized by the vertical beads of the DRLs, working together with the scrolling indicators, whereas for the rear, each light is a full LED made from illuminated scales.
"At all stages of the design process, the guiding aim for DS 7 Crossback was to express refinement excellence and the best know-how implemented to the highest standards. The result is there to see, with an ideally proportioned car brimming with personality. It's a perfect alchemy of strength and style," said Thierry Metroz, director of style for DS Automobiles.
The interior boasts two 12" screens positioned right at the heart of the cabin. While the first screen handles the navigation system as well as the multimedia interface, MirrorScreen and DS Connect functions, the second screen can be personalized and is otherwise dedicated to the digital instrument cluster.
Further personalization options are available when deciding on the interior ambiances (aka the Inspiration), which have different names such as Bastille, Rivoli, Opera and Performance Line. The french automaker says that the highest standards of craftsmanship were used inside, as items such as the steering wheel and even the roof grab handles can be fully upholstered in leather - just like the center console, which is rarely seen for this category of car. Furthermore, even the control switch on the central screen can be specified in crystal.
"Each material and each detail of DS 7 Crossback was inspired by the world of Haute Couture whose rigor and sensuality is visible in the very smallest detail," added Metroz.
As if the details of the cabin didn't already sound extremely fashionable, you should also know that the watch strap design of the Nappa leather seats is enhanced by 'pearl' stitching on the dashboard, whereas the toggle-switches on the chrome-finished central console come with a 'Clous de Paris' guilloche finish - a technique that dates back to the 16th century. Also, at the center of the dashboard is the B.R.M R180 animated timepiece, which leaves its setting and pivots 180 degrees when the DS 7 is started.
In terms of engines, stealing the show is the E-TENSE, DS's own hybrid powertrain, comprised of a 200 HP petrol engine, two electric motors (109 HP each), a new 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission, a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 13kW/h and an out put of 90kW, and finally a powered rear axle driven by a second electric motor, providing extra performance and a 4WD application.
In total, DS 7 Crossback buyers will get to enjoy 300 HP, three driving modes (100% electric, hybrid, combined) and an all-electric range of 37 miles (59.5 km), with charging taking either 4 and a half hours, or 2 and a half, with a 6.6kW charger and a 32A socket nearby.
Aside from the E-TENSE hybrid model, the DS 7 Crossback will also be available with a choice of five Euro 6.2 compliant internal combustion engines, three petrol (THP 225, THP 180, PureTech 130) and two diesels (BlueHDi 130, BlueHDi 180). The previously-mentioned 8-speed automatic (EAT8) is said to deliver fuel savings by keeping engine speeds as low as possible, which translates to a 4% increase in efficiency compared to the preceding 6-speed automatic gearbox.
On the road, DS 7 Crossback owners can choose whether they'd like to drive or be driven, which is where the DS Connected Pilot comes in, allowing you to delegate driving and take back control at any time. Aside from predictable features such as Stop & Go Active Cruise Control, the on-board camera of the DS Connected Pilot can recognize broken and unbroken road markings, continuously analyzing the image of the road ahead in order to understand the surroundings. The system can move the wheel slightly whenever it detects a deviation from the road markings - possible between 18 mph (29 km/h) and 112 mph (180 km/h).
Once you've reached your destination, the DS Park Pilot is there to help the car park alone, without the use of the steering wheel or pedals.
Other active safety features include DS Night Vision (optimizing visibility at night thanks to an infrared camera in the front grille), DS Driver Attention Monitoring (looking for signs of tiredness and distraction) and DS Active LED Vision (beam adapts in width and range to the road conditions and vehicle speed).
With the Active LED Vision, it really seems like DS Automobiles went above and beyond trying to separate this car from the rest of the pack. This system comes not just with one, but six different lighting modes. Aside from Parking, you've got Town Beam (width of beam is increased to better survey the sides of the road), Country Beam (directing the field of vision frontwards), Motorway Beam (working at speeds over 70 mph, the intensity of the LED modules is increased), Adverse Weather (beam is widened when the windscreen wipers are activated), and High Beam (power and range set to maximum).
Upon launch, the first edition of the new DS SUV is called the 'DS Crossback La Première’, which will be a limited edition model - available with two of the most powerful engines in the range, the BlueHDi 180 and the THP 225, mated to the new-generation 8-speed automatic.
In terms of styling, the "La Première’" can be ordered in Cumulus Gray, Pearl White or Perla Nera Black, with contrasting Nappa leather upholstery in a shade called Art Rubis. This limited edition model is only available to order between March 7th and December 31st, 2017.
The DS 7 Crossback measures 4.57 m (14.9 ft) in length, 1.62 m (5.3 ft) in height and 1.89 m (6.2 ft) in width and will be built at the automaker's Mulhouse plant facility in France and at the Shenzhen plant in China.