New Ferrari 488GTB vs Old 458 Speciale Fast Lap Has A Clear Winner

Just days ago we brought you our best look yet at the next-generation Porsche 911. Then we brought you another batch of spy shots of the c...

https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-EqabNq864sc/WJdSr74UhWI/AAAAAAAAUDg/Z9CMasnVFbo-h-URTZyyOtp0jNguWHhGwCLcB/s72-c/2019-Porsche-911-Spoiler.jpg