New Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks The Business In Yellow

Just a few short days after Ferrari presented the manic 812 Superfast to the world, the first real-life images of the final naturally-aspirated V12 Ferrari have surfaced online thanks to Instagram user only_812superfast.
Unlike the original depicted in the factory renderings last week, the 812 in question is painted yellow and looks absolutely sensational.
Although the model’s ‘Superfast’ name hasn’t pleased everyone, it is hard to deny that its exterior styling is eye-catching. In fact, these images show that in the flesh, the 812 looks like a one-off from the brand’s Tailor Made division based around the F12tdf. It is, of course, an entirely new model that’ll be offered to the public as a fitting send-off to the marque’s screaming V12.
The figures of the 812 Superfast are truly phenomenal. It utilizes a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine delivering 800 PS (789 hp) at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. This allows the 812 to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.9 seconds and a 340 km/h (211 mph) top speed, figures identical to the F12tdf.
The 812 Superfast is also important for Ferrari as it is its first model installed with electric power steering. It’ll be intriguing to see if Ferrari has pulled off the use of this controversial technology.
Thanks to Rocco for the tip!