New Ferrari Patents Could Be For One-Off Custom LaFerrari SP

Ferrari has applied patent drawings for a new hypercar that appears to be based around the LaFerrari.
Now, it’s not uncommon for automakers to publicize patents for future cars, but we usually learn about them after seeing said vehicles in the flesh. The one pictured in these files from the European patent office, is a car we’ve never laid eyes on before in any capacity or form.
Given its proximity to the LaFerrari, our guess is that it’s a one-off creation from the Italian brand’s Special Project (SP) division that churns out specially fabricated cars based on production models for wealthy clients. Some of their most recent builds include the F12tdf-based SP275 RW Competizione and the 488 Spider-based J50.
While we were tipped off on the photos from Jokejoe over at the VWVortex forums, we traced them back on the European patent registry and can confirm that they belong to Ferrari which applied for the patents on August 2016.
The Italians don’t keep their SP creations a secret for long, so we should learn more in the coming months.