New Gemballa Avalanche Is A 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo On Some Serious Steroids

Borrowing its name from the 1985 Avalanche, a crazy 395hp version of the Porsche 930 Turbo with pop headlights and Testarossa–like side strakes, the newest incarnation of Gemballa’s 911 will be heading to next month’s Geneva show for its world premiere.
It’s built around the already insane 991 Turbo with a 540 horsepower flat-six that will dispatch the zero to 60mph in as low as 2.9 seconds with the optional Chrono Package (0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds).
Gemballa says it has taken the 911 Turbo’s 3.8-liter lump to a whole different level with an output in excess of 820PS (+809hp) and more than 700 lb-ft (948Nm), with an acceleration to match.
To whet our appetite, the German company that was acquired in 2010 by Korbach, following the death of its founder, Uwe Gemballa, dropped two sketches of the Avalanche. They show the car in a plum crazy-esque purple paint job wearing a stupidly massive rear wing, carbon fiber spoilers, a hood scoop, modified rear and the firm’s signature rims.
That’s all we have for now, but we’ll keep you posted for any updates ahead of the Geneva Motor Show that kicks off on March 9.
Thanks to Gabriel for the head's up!