New-Gen Buick Enclave Crawling To NY Auto Show

Previewed by a concept car in 2006 and presented in final production form the year after, the current generation Buick Enclave is now facing the axe.
However, since there is an increased demand for crossovers and SUVs, the GM-owned brand already has a successor in the pipeline, which, according to AutoNews, will arrive in the very near future.
Set to debut this spring at the 2017 New York Auto Show, and to go on sale around mid-year, the all-new Buick Enclave will adopt the company's new design language that was first seen on the Avenir study, with a similarly shaped grille and lighting units, on both sides, and a cleaner-looking body.
Details surrounding its cabin are scarce for now, but we should expect a new layout, alongside some fresh technology and a bundle of driver assist features.
The 2018 Buick Enclave will probably share the same architecture with the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, namely the C1XX platform, and while the automaker is keeping all these details a secret for now, some say that turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines should be part of the family.
Nevertheless, with the 2017 NY Auto Show opening its gates in mid-April, we don’t have to wait that long until learning everything there is to know about it.
Note: Current generation model pictured