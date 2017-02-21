New Hyundai i30 Wagon Is The Elantra Estate We’ll Never Get

Hyundai will be heading to the Geneva Motor Show in March with the world premiere of their new generation i30 Wagon.
If it looks familiar to North American readers, that’s because Hyundai’s i30 series is available in this neck of the woods in five-door hatchback form as the Elantra GT, with the newest model presented just earlier this month at the Chicago Auto Show.
While Hyundai imported the original i30 CW estate in the States and Canada as the Elantra Touring back in 2006, for the last two generations, it has stuck with the hatchback version instead.
The new i30 Wagon is 245mm (9.6 inches) longer than the latest hatch, with all that extra space hanging over the rear axle, as the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,650 mm (104.3 in.). This resulted in a huge increase in luggage capacity at 602 liters with the rear seats in place (versus the hatch that offers 395 liters), and 1,650 liters when folded, thus beating the Golf, Astra and Focus wagons in the boot war.
European drivers will have a choice of three turbocharged petrol engines including a 118hp 1.0-liter three-pot and a 138hp 1.4-liter four-cylinder, and three versions of Hyundai’s 1.6-liter diesel delivering 94hp, 108hp and 131hp. A six-speed manual will be standard across the range, with some powerplants available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, all driving the front wheels only.
Sales of the new i30 Wagon are expected to start in Europe during the second half of the year.