New Lamborghini Huracan Performante Shows Off Active Aerodynamics In New Teaser

With less than a week left until Lamborghini drops the wraps on the most potent member of the Huracan family, the Performante, a new teaser video focuses on its aero-addenda.
Shot on the Nurburgring circuit, where the Italian bull managed to set a new lap record, the footage highlights its updated aerodynamics, courtesy of a new active front splitter and rear wing, that provide increased high-speed cornering and improved stability.
In the short text that serves as a description for the latest teaser, Lamborghini talks about the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), which is a "technology that allows you to manage active aerodynamics in an innovative way".
The Italians will likely detail it on March 1, when the official presentation of the Huracan Performante is scheduled, ahead of its Geneva Motor Show world premiere.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the supercar is expected to bearound 40 kg (90 lbs) lighter than the standard Huracan, while at the same time, its 5.2-liter V10 lump will be massaged to deliver between 625 and 640 horses.
Combined to a re-calibrated dual-clutch transmission, updated suspension and the new aerodynamic improvements, the Huracan Performante should give petrol heads a lot to talk about in the coming months.