New Land Rover Discovery Arriving At UK Dealers This Week With A £43,495 Starting Price [131 Pics]

Following its debut at last year's Paris Auto Show, the new generation Land Rover Discovery is now close to hitting the UK market.
The entry-level model carries a £43,495 ($54,144) price tag (in 'S' grade) and comes with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that's rated at 238 horses and returns 43.5 mpg UK (36.2 mpg US / 6.5 l/100 km).
It's equipped with 19-inch alloys, halogen headlights, autonomous emergency braking, 8.0-inch touchscreen display, and electrically-operated tailgate, among others.
Buyers can also go for the SE version, which costs upwards of £49,495 ($61,613) if powered by the same engine. This model builds upon the S trim level by adding LED headlights, leather seats, an improved audio system that pumps out 250 watts, and parking sensors on both ends.
For a £7,500 ($9,336) premium on top of the aforementioned version, the HSE becomes available. It adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a Meridian stereo, panoramic sunroof, reversing camera, plusher leather and keyless entry, whereas the HSE Luxury range-topper will ask you for another £5,700 ($7,095) for the 21-inch wheels, rear-seat entertainment, 360-degree camera view and an even more powerful sound system.
Offered in just 600 units is the First Edition model. It can be had from £68,295 ($85,427) and is fitted with 22-inch rims, tinted glass, a fridge in the center armrest, and cooling and heating functions for the rear seats. Powering it is the 3.0-liter V6 diesel that churns out 254 horsepower and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.
Depending on trim level, the all-new Land Rover Discovery can also be had with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 petrol lump, producing 335 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque.