New Lexus LS 500h Coming With Multi Stage Hybrid System

With less than two weeks left until the Geneva Motor Show kicks off, Lexus has started dropping more details on their new LS 500h.
Fitted with the brand's Multi Stage Hybrid System, which adds a four-stage shift device, it benefits from improved throttle responsiveness, better fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, claims the automaker.
Moreover, it has the ability of traveling on electricity alone at speeds up to 140 km/h (87 mph), all while preserving a smooth and quiet drive. And if this technology sounds familiar, you're right, as it was first used on the LC 500h.
Powering the new Lexus LS 500h is a 3.5-liter V6 Dual VVT-I petrol engine, which works in conjunction with two electric motors. Toyota's luxury brand isn’t keen on releasing any performance specs yet, but we're probably looking at more power over the 359 PS (354 HP) of the LC 500h, which uses a 3.5-liter V6 lump and an electric motor.
Full details on the hybrid version of the all-new Lexus LS are to be announced on March 7, at 12:45 pm CET (6:45 am EST), during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, where it will have its world debut.
Joining the hybrid luxury barge on the showroom floor will be the RC F GT3 racer, the LC, NX, RC, RC F and RX models.