New Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Is Wildest And Fastest Station Wagon You Can Buy In The US

The one thing missing from the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate or Wagon range was a super-high performance edition – in case the 396hp E43 AMG wasn’t fast enough for you.
Today, you can cross that off your list as Mercedes-AMG introduced not one, but two super wagons, the regular E63 and the even faster E63 S, though we’ll only be getting the latter in USA.
As with their E63 sedan siblings, a smaller-displacement, but more powerful, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine replaces the previous 5.5-liter, producing 563hp (571PS) and 553 lb-ft (750Nm) in the E63 Wagon and 604hp (612PS) and 627 lb-ft (850Nm) of torque in the ‘S’ variant.
The former can reach 100km/h (62mph) in 3.6 seconds and has a restricted top speed of 250km/h (155mph), while the E63 S does the same in 3.5 sec and tops out at 250km/h (155mph) in EU-spec and 180mph (290km/h) in North American-spec. That means both E63 Wagons are faster than the Audi RS6 Avants, at least in acceleration to 100km/h, as it takes 3.9 sec for the 560PS base model, and 3.7 sec for the 605PS Performance variant.
Regardless which E63 Wagon you choose, you get AMG’s 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system (in the ‘S’, you also get the so-called Drift mode which directs power exclusively to the rear wheels), and a nine-speed Speedshift MCT automatic transmission with a double-clutching function as standard.
There’s also a new electromechanical, speed-sensitive sports steering, bigger brakes (Ceramic Composite brakes are optional if you want to break the bank) and a new three-chamber air suspension system with stiffer springs and continuously variable damping.
"The new AMG E63 Wagon combines our brand's hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality,” said AMG boss, Tobias Moers. “It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all- wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance.”
Mimicking the changes in the E63 sedans, the AMG estates are 1.1-inches wider than the regular E-Class Wagon, with bloated wheel arches to accommodate the greater track width and the larger wheels on the front axle, while also getting a different front end with a unique clam-shell-like hood. A prominent diffuser and four chromed tailpipes at the back provide ample warning to anyone following from behind.
Inside, AMG gave the estates a pair of body-hugging front sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel with a grey '12-o'clock' marking, carbon fiber trimmings and dual-12.3"screen digital instrument cluster with model-specific displays.
Other than that, you get a massively huge trunk boasting a 35 cu.ft. (SAE) capacity with the second row of seats upright. For improved functionality, the rear seatback can be positioned at a 10-degree steeper angle creating even more usable trunk space, while it can also be folded down in a 40:20:40 split.
We’ll see the new E63 Wagons at the Geneva Motor Show in March, with North American sales to kick off this fall at an as of yet, undisclosed price.