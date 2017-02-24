New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Feels Right At Home On Africa's Bumpy Roads

Mercedes-Benz took the luxurious Maybach G650 Landaulet on an African Safari a couple of weeks ago, and we now have official footage to see how it did.
Filmed in South Africa, where a small team of journalists went in search of the 'Big Five' animals, the Landaulet, which comes as a last hurrah to the current G-Class, didn’t seem to have any trouble of moving on the harsh terrain.
Highlighting its off-road credentials are a low-ratio transfer case, differential locks, 450 mm of ground clearance and a set of 325/55 tires that wrap around the 22-inch rims.
Powering the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is a 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine, which has AMG's name written all over it and produces 630 horsepower together with a staggering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.
If you're looking into adding this beastly off-roader into your collection, then you should hurry up and make a deposit, as the Germans are only making 99 examples, each of them combining the luxury features of a Maybach with its go-anywhere ability.
And if you're eager to see it live, then the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the place to be, as this is where it will celebrate it world debut, starting with March 7.