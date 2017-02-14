New Mitsubishi Compact SUV To Be Named Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi have officially announced that their new Geneva-bound compact SUV will indeed utilize the Eclipse name.
Dubbed 'Eclipse Cross', it combines the name of Mitsubishi's popular specialty coupe model, the Eclipse, with the moniker Cross, which of course stands for "crossover".
The Japanese automaker is also teasing this particular high-saturation red body color developed specifically for this new model, a color which is meant to reflect the brilliance of the prominence that you'd see during a total solar eclipse.
In terms of styling, the Eclipse Cross is all about "marrying stylish coupe lines with the freedom of movement the SUV genre gives." Furthermore, the automaker says that the Eclipse Cross' "beautiful and dynamic" form is meant to bring about a sense of excitement and inspiration, again, similar to a solar eclipse.
The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will make its debut in Geneva at the 87th Salon International de l'automobile on March 7th, during the first media day.