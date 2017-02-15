New Mitsubishi Grand Lancer Bows In Taiwan With Fresh Design

The new Mitsubishi Grand Lancer has been officially revealed shortly after images of it leaked online.
Set to be sold in China and other select Asian markets like Taiwan and Malaysia, the Grand Lancer retains a characteristic Lancer design, but is immediately identifiable from the final Lancer models being produced and sold internationally.
The front of the Grand Lancer incorporates the company's distinctive Dynamic Shield look with chrome stretching across and around the front grille. Additionally, the five-door sedan has a particularly eyebrow-raising side profile due to the presence of two bold character lines running from the front wheel arch to the rear wheel.
Mitsubishi's refreshed design is also notable at the rear thanks to a set of uniquely-shaped taillights, reverse lights and even a single rear rain/fog light. There's also a set of silver and black 18-inch wheels.
Appropriately, it is not just the exterior which has received a makeover; the cabin has also been freshened up by the Japanese brand. Among the changes is an optional digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system while dual-zone automatic climate control comes standard in the range-topping Grand Lancer.
In terms of power, customers will only have the option of a 1.8-liter SOHC MIVEC four-cylinder delivering 140 PS (138 hp) and driving the rear wheels courtesy of an updated CVT 'box.