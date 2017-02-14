New Mitsubishi Grand Lancer Is For China And Other Asian Markets

For most of the world, the Mitsubishi Lancer doesn't have long time to live following the brand’s decision to kill what is arguably, its most iconic model. In China and other select Asian markets however, the Lancer is still around and is being prepared for a major overhaul.
Malaysian outlet Key Auto has uncovered a plethora of images of the new-generation car set to be dubbed the Grand Lancer. Most of the images have been taken from a promotional film of the model that aired at a recent Mitsubishi meeting in Macau and fully detail the car’s all-new design.
Despite what the name suggests, the new Lancer doesn’t appear to be any bigger than the previous-generation model but it does look very, very different.
At the front, the grille, headlight surrounds and other elements of the bumper are finished in chrome and adopt the brand’s Dynamic Shield look. If you glance at the sides, the Grand Lancer’s bold body lines immediately catch the eye as do the silver and black wheels. The rear meanwhile is also quite different and includes a set of new taillights that have a more complex design than the outgoing Lancer.
Key Auto says that the Grand Lancer will be powered exclusively by a 1.8-liter MIVEC four-cylinder engine delivering 139 hp at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. A new CVT gearbox is predicted to complement this engine.
In the cabin, the Grand Lancer will enjoy a host of new features. These include a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, an optional 8-inch touchscreen entertainment system and seven airbags. Safety features like emergency brake warning, steep slope start assistance and accident warning system will also be fitted.
An official debut is scheduled for April 6.