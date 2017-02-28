New Nissan X-Trail Concept Was Made 4Dogs

Following a survey that was conducted on more than 1,300 dog owners, Nissan have come up with an X-Trail-based concept that is friendlier to your four-legged friends.
The 445 liters of boot space have been completely converted to suit two dogs in comfort, and since dirt and pet hair can be two major problems, it was upholstered in premium wipe-clean leather.
Now, we don’t know exactly how claw-friendly this material is, but owners can keep an eye on their pets using a special camera, which displays the images on the NissanConnect infotainment system, and they can also keep their dogs calm by talking to them, using an audio link. Moreover, dogs can also see what their 'humans' do at all times through a 10-inch LCD screen, installed in the boot.
Other innovative features that could interest a dog person are the 360-degree pull-out shower and dryer, which can be stored away in the slide-ramp, no-spill water bowl, smart dog treat dispenser, clip-on harness hook, and a system that supplies warm air into the boot space.
"It's clear from the research that for dog owners, dogs are a key part of their family. Ensuring their pet's needs are catered for, is often just as important as making sure the children are comfortable and happy. The Nissan X-Trail is a car that's built for family and adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level", said Ryan Gains, X-Trail Chief Marketing Manager.
Nissan have yet to make an announcement on whether some of these features will become available for purchase, but those interested can already buy the dog guard above the rear seats, as a genuine accessory.