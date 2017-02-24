New Peugeot Instinct Concept Surfaces Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show
| By Sergiu Tudose |
This image depicting a bold and somewhat futuristic Peugeot concept was recently posted on the official Geneva Motor Show website.
Granted, that's not where we usually find "leaks", but when it comes to novelties in the automotive industry, you always take what you can get - which in this instance is an exercise in design and who knows what else.
Aside from the muscular aesthetics of the body, which may or may not translate to future Peugeot models, we'd be surprised if this thing wasn't also running some type of electrified power train.
The interior might also offer a glimpse into what the French automaker is thinking in terms of comfort, connectivity and ergonomics, though so far, all we get is this shot of the exterior, first spotted by Worldscoop forum user Hugo 74.
Styling aside (if you can get past that humongous grille) you can also notice large DRL strips running down the edge of the front fascia, some type of element in the middle of the roof, seemingly splitting it down the middle, and side mirrors that are probably just cameras.
As for the wheels, they feature some type of twisted single-spoke design, yet the spokes are split down the middle, which makes for an interesting twist - pun intended.
The Instinct Concept will be featured in Geneva, next to the Peugeot 5008 and the Partner Tapee Electric, with the latter also being a world premiere.
H/T to David!
