New Porsche 911 GTS Is Once Again The Sweet Spot Of The Range

Not everyone wants his 911 to feel like it escaped from a track, nor needs the breath-taking performance of the Turbo flagship model and for those people the new Porsche 911 GTS is probably the one to go after.
With Porsche taking the 911 to an all-turbo era, it was only a matter of time before a new GTS shows up, offering just the right amount of performance for most people.
Back in the day, having 450hp in a turbocharged 911 meant that you were driving the original GT2 flagship which made the hairs on the back of your neck stand proudly every time you dared to drive it quickly.
Fast forward to now and Porsche’s current turbocharged 450hp version of the 911, letting progress hit you right in the face with a shovel. Powered by the latest twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat six, the new GTS makes 20hp more than the regular Carrera S and needs as low as 3.6 seconds to reach 62mph from still, if you opt for the all-wheel drive and PDK combo.
The rest of the package is as loveable as you would expect, with Porsche giving it center-lock alloy wheels, a new front splitter, black tailpipes and a whole lot of Alcantara inside the cabin.
Autocar delivers their first driving impressions in the video that follows.