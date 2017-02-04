New Porsche Panamera Turbo Faces Off Against BMW M6 And Mercedes-AMG S63

If 20 years ago, you were to tell someone that in the coming decades, a plethora of 500hp+ family sedans would be on the market, they would have laughed at you.
However, in 2017, that is very much a reality, with super sedans now so commonplace you could argue that they’ve lost some of their desirability.
Among the most expensive and excessive of all the current super sedans are the Porsche Panamera Turbo, the BMW M6 and Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and to see which is best, Autocar recently put all three through their paces on a handling circuit.
Excusing the fact that the S63 tested was the available coupe variant and not one of the S63 sedan or more appropriately, the CLS 63 AMG (our guess is that it probably wasn't available for testing at the time) and is in a segment above the others, all three appeal to a similar type of persona and -of course- have exorbitant starting prices.
But which is best? Watch the video after the jump to find out for yourself.