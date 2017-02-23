New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Is A 671HP PHEV That Hits 62MPH In 3.4 Sec

Photo Gallery

With a combined output of 671hp (680PS) from its turbocharged V8 and electric motor, Porsche’s new wild Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful model in the brand’s range, second only to the discontinued 918 Spyder that made do with 875hp.Not impressed yet? How about a 0-100km/h (62mph) run in blazing 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 310km/h (193mph). To put that into perspective, it almost matches the latest 493hp (500PS) 911 GT3 RS that does the same in 3.3 seconds with the same exact top speed.Yes, it lags the pure-electric Tesla Model S P100D’s 0-60mph (96km/h) time of 2.28 seconds, but it puts it up there with the very best.Sitting at the top of the Panamera range, the Turbo S E-Hybrid ditches the V6 powertrain of Porsche’s other hybrid, the 456hp (462PS) 4 E-Hybrid, for the regular Turbo S’ 542hp (550PS) 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with a 134hp (136PS) electric motor. Combined, the two deliver a maximum output of 671hp (680PS) and 850Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque from as low as 1400rpm.And it can do all that while returning an average fuel consumption of 2.9l/100km or 97.4mpg UK (equal to, but not comparable to EPA estimates, 81.1mpg US), with CO2 emissions of just 66 g/km. Porsche’s rating for electric power is 16.2 kW/h/100 km. On top of that, the Turbo S E-Hybrid can be driven on fully electric power for up to 50km or 31 miles.The electric motor of Porsche’s top plug-in hybrid is supplied with power via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. The battery can be charged in 6 hours with a regular, 10A house socket, or 2.4 hours from the optional 7.2-kW on-board charger with 32A. Users can start the charging process remotely via the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch).