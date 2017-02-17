New SCG003S Coming To Geneva Claiming Title Of World's Fastest Road-Legal Car At The Ring

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will launch their first ever production model, the SCG003S, at this year's Geneva Motor Show, while also anticipating a stunning 6:30 minute Nurburgring lap time, a full 27 seconds quicker than a Porsche 918 Spyder!
That time would put it just 20 seconds from the famous Nordschleife record of 6 min and 11 seconds, established by Stefan Bellof in 1983. At the same time, at 6 minutes and 30 seconds, the SCG003S would also own some very important modern-day bragging rights at the Ring.
The SCG003S is also said to be the fastest-cornering road legal car in the world, with a net downforce in excess of 700 kg (1,543 lbs) at 250 km/h (155 mph), pushing more than 2g through corners.
Hand-built in Italy by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT), the SCG003S uses a 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 engine, putting down 800 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, which in turn allows it to get to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds and hit a maximum speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). The engine is mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox, operated through electro-pneumatic paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
Its bodywork is built entirely from carbon fiber, while the cockpit features an organic shape in order to minimize its aero footprint on the wake. The rear wing however was changed from the one used on the track-only SCG003C to a more streamlined design for the SCG003S. The "C" or (Competizione) version of the car will also be on display in Geneva come March.
Speaking of the 'C', the door hinges on the road-legal model are borrowed from its track-focused sibling, thus are inspired by LMP1 designs and feature a safety mechanism that allows for emergency removal of the door. And yes, according to Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the SCG003S complies with the strictest standard of FIA safety rules.
In order to make such a fast car stop properly, SCG used custom carbo-ceramic Brembo CCM-R discs, with 6-piston calipers out front and 4-piston calipers at the rear hugging the ventilated discs.
Despite all the performance-oriented technology, the SCG003S also comes with an ergonomic interior, where both the driver and even his or her passenger can access all the controls easily - such as the Driving Mode Dial with Track, Sport, Comfort and Rain settings. There's also a separate dial for Traction Control, three dashboard screens (two for the rear view mirror and one for key information), and then there's the center console which houses controls for the air conditioning system, lights, central door locks, hazards and so on.
You can even lift the nose and the rear at speeds of up to 30 mph (48 km/h), which means you can basically drive it around like you would any other supercar or hypercar.
As for the price tag, it should be well over a million dollars, but then again, you'd be buying rarefied air.