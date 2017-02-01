New Special Edition i8 Frozen Black To Join BMW's 5-Series Touring & 4-Series LCI In Geneva

BMW will debut a number of new vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in early March including a limited edition version of the i8.
Marking its debut at the show will be the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition. Set to be built in a limited run and to hit the market in April 2017, this special i8 is finished in a model-specific paint from BMW Individual and has been combined with Frozen Grey metallic accents.
Inside, the model includes bright yellow contrast stitching across the seats and center console. There's also an anthracite-colored headliner, grey seat belts and a number of ceramic accents. Later in 2017, the i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition will be added to the range with the same interior but a yellow exterior paint scheme.
Alongside this i8 at the show will be the global premiere of the all-new 5-Series Touring. Complete with all of the advanced technologies of the new 5-Series sedan, the Touring variant adds some practicality with a huge 570 liters of storage capacity in the rear. If the rear seats are folded down, luggage space increases to a monumental 1,700 liters.
Compared to the outgoing 5-Series Touring, the new model is 100 kg lighter and depending on the engine, is 11 per cent more fuel efficient. Sales of the new 5-Series Touring will start in June 2017.
Alongside the firm's most luxurious estate, the facelifted 4-Series will debut. It includes new front and rear aprons as well as sportier headlights and taillights. Additionally, the iDrive operating system has been improved while stiffer suspension for the standard Coupe and Gran Coupe models promises to improve handling.