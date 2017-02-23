New Volvo S90 And V90 Polestar Models To Get Hybrid Power

The Volvo S90 and V90 Polestar models are set to receive additional punch from a hybrid powertrain, reports Autocar.
However, the new models won’t be launched until 2018 due to the time needed to develop the electrified powertrains. Also, Volvo is thought to have made the move to hybrid power in order to differentiate Polestar from Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport and BMW M.
Speaking about the new cars, Volvo UK’s managing director, Jon Wakefield said “Polestar is going to come out with something very exciting and a little bit different. We think it is going to shake up the market,” without revealing specifics.
Officials from Polestar are expected to use the T8 hybrid system found in a number of existing Volvo models, albeit modified to suit its performance requirements. That would require grunt from the XC90 T8’s powertrain to be almost doubled if Polestar wants them to compete against the new all-wheel drive M5, which is expected to have over 600 hp.